Sugarland Wins Best City for Texas Tourism

SUGARLAND,Texas-- The Texas Travel Counselors crowned Sugar Land best city to visit in the upper coastal region of Texas.

Galveston tied with Sugarland beating out twelve neighboring cities, including Houston.

Sugarland rolled out the red carpet to travel professionals who toured the city. Stops on the tour included historic locations as well as the Houston Museum of Natural Science, Fort Bend Children's Hospital and Constellation Field.

Tourist also went on a behind the scenes tour of the new Smart Financial Center.

Looks like Sugarland has filled a ton of sweet spots for tourist.

Congrats on winning best city.