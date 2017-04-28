× Suspect arrested, bitten after HPD chase in north Houston

HOUSTON — The suspect of a police chase involving a stolen car Friday morning was arrested and bitten after officer and K-9 units found the man hiding in the backyard of a north Houston home.

Houston police spotted the suspect driving a stolen Chevy Impala with no headlights around 1 a.m. in the 3800 block of Telephone Road. The officers signaled the driver to stop, but the suspect sped away after the officer turned on his overhead lights.

Police chased the suspect onto I-45 northbound before coming across traffic caused by a fatal wreck at W. Little York and following the driver off the freeway. Investigators said the driver took the feeder to Yale to Rittenhouse to O’Donnell streets before his car stopped running due to a broken line leaking fluid.

The suspect jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot, police said. HPD set up a perimeter, and a K-9 officer was able to find him. The dog bit the suspect, and the man had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Houston Police Department said suspect faces felony evading and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.