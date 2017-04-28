× Suspicious church fire leads to arson investigation in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Arson investigators are searching for answers after the back portion of a church building was doused with possibly gasoline and then set on fire in northeast Houston early Friday, authorities said.

Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the New Evergreen Baptist Church in the 3500 block of Collingsworth shortly after 1 a.m. Smoke and flames were coming from the back of the church when firefighters arrived.

HFD called several other units to the church as firefighters rushed to extinguish the fire. Officials said the damage appears to be mostly located on the outside of the church and in the attic space of the same area.

Investigators believe an accelerant was poured onto the outside wall in the lit with fire, causing flames to travel up the wall and into the attic space.

No one was inside at the time, and there has been no reports of any injuries.