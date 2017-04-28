Suspicious fire at northeast Houston church sparks arson investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Arson investigators are searching for clues after a church fire in northeast Houston left a congregation asking for prayers.

Just after 1 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at New Evergreen Christian Community Church.

The firefighters won the battle with the blaze after it consumed a section of the back of the building.

The members of Evergreen, have no anger for whoever did this to their place of worship.

"Definitely don't want to feel any animosity towards him. Forgiveness is always number one in our heart and we want to definitely continue to lift up our communities," said Pastor David Adams.

Because it is a religious institution, HFD’s Arson Division and the ATF have been called in to take a closer look.

The flames may be extinguished, but their faith isn't, "the church is out of the heart, it’s in the people, it's not inside of the buildings, definitely the church will move on," Adams said.