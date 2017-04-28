× Tow truck driver arrested after fiery crash with HPD vehicle in emergency lane

HOUSTON — The driver of a tow truck responding to a major accident was arrested Thursday night after crashing into a Houston Police Department vehicle while in the emergency lane of the North Freeway.

Police said the wrecker driver had outstanding tickets and was driving with an invalid driver’s license.

The wrecker driver and HPD unit were rushing to the scene around 10 p.m. on the North Freeway near Airtex Boulevard when the wrecker truck went around a car on its left side before driving into the emergency lane and crashing into the HPD unit.

The police are was making its way from the far right lane to get into the emergency lane at the same time, and neither driver saw the other.

The officer vehicle slammed into the side of the wrecker, causing the police car to catch fire.

No one was injured during the accident.

The wrecker driver has been documented as at fault for allegedly failing to yield the right away, according to the police department. Police said the driver was also in the wrong for driving in the emergency lane.