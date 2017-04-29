× New Texan Deshaun Watson spends NFL money on a car for his mom’s birthday

HOUSTON – New Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t waste much time spending some of the money from his first NFL contract, even though he hasn’t signed it yet.

The Texans first round pick scored his mom a sweet birthday present in the form of a 2017 Jaguar.

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

Watson certainly has the money to treat his mom on her special day. According to Forbes, the NFL rookie pay scale puts Watson’s 4-year rookie contract at around $13.4 million, including a $9.3 million signing bonus.