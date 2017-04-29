Driver killed in northeast Houston after dump truck and wrecker crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A person was killed after a wreck involving a wrecker and dump truck Saturday morning, according to Houston police.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. when the two vehicles were traveling southbound on Homestead Drive, according to HPD.

Authorities said the wrecker came from behind the dump truck as the dump truck was making a wide turn into a business. The driver in the dump truck did not see the wrecker coming from behind, and slammed into the driver’s side.

The wrecker driver died at the scene. The dump truck driver wasn’t hurt.

The accident is still under investigation to determine which driver was at fault.