JJ Watt delivers yet again

HOUSTON - After being randomly selected as the grand prize winner in Papa John’s Houston’s #JJDelivers campaign that ran through the Houston Texans season, JJ Watt personally delivered pizza to the home of the winner - Wayne Lominac.

Each week during the Texans season, Papa John’s Houston randomly selected one customer who ordered pizza that week to receive a surprise phone call from Watt, inviting them to attend a private pizza party, along with a guest, after the season’s end. These 18 guests had a blast as they reveled in the opportunity to enjoy Papa John’s Pizza along with Watt, himself.

At the close of the pizza party, Watt drove to Lominac’s home, where he personally delivered pizza the family. The two talked all things Texans, and Watt signed various memorabilia, while enjoying pizza in Lominac’s “mancave.”

Watt absolutely loved participating in the campaign and interacting with fans through the party and the personal delivery experience, sharing, “Texans fans are the best and I can’t wait to get back and start the season, especially after a day like today.” He also shared “It's just one of the coolest things to be able to hang out with some of the best fans in the world and just get to interact and say hello and say 'thank you' for supporting us."