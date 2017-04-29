× Law enforcement and Texas Equusearch search for 19-year-old student with autism

CYPRESS, Texas — Authorities are searching for a teen who went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department, 19-year-old Nahum Legaspi, a high school student with autism, was last seen on April 26 near Cypress Ranch High School. Authorities said he is not in good health.

Nahum was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, green shorts, and beige shoes.

If anyone has any details about Nahum’s disappearance, please call the Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department at (281) 897-4337, or Investigator Hewett at (281) 517-6053.