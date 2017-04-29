× Man dies following altercation with deputies in Galveston County

SAN LEON, Texas — A man died at the hospital Saturday morning following an altercation with deputies late Friday night.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2900 block of Avenue H by a woman who said her boyfriend was inside his home screaming with a knife. When deputies arrived on scene they found 46-year-old Jeronimo Zamora Jr. outside the home sweating profusely with a major cut on his wrist.

Deputies say Zamora initially waited for paramedics to arrive to treat his wound, but later tried to push his way through deputies to get back inside the home. As the deputies tried to restrain him he started throwing punches at them, so they used their pepper spray, took him down, and handcuffed him.

By the time the paramedics arrived Zamora had already lost consciousness. Deputies removed the handcuffs to allow paramedics to treat his wound, but Zamora woke up and started attacking the deputies, who say at one point he reached for a deputy’s gun. After a short struggle the paramedics gave him a sedative through an injection so that he could be transported to the hospital.

However, once he was inside the ambulance Zamora stopped breathing. Paramedics performed CPR as they took him to the hospital, but by morning, Zamora was dead.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.