Fatal crash on I-45 at North Loop kills man

HOUSTON –Officials said a fatal, three-car crash occurred on the North Freeway at the North Loop Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:15 a.m. when a man driving a black car with a passenger had two blown-out left tires and stopped his car in the moving left lane. A friend driving a white car stopped to help him.

Officials said the driver of the black car was standing between the black car and white car when a pick-up truck came and struck the back of the white car, pinning the man between both vehicles. He died at the scene.

The driver of the white car jumped out of the way in time. He and the passenger of the black car were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the pick-truck up truck was unharmed.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.