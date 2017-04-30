× HCSO: Woman shot and killed during argument at North Harris County apartment complex

HOUSTON – A man shot and killed a woman at an apartment complex in North Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Constables said they responded to a weapons disturbance after a caller told them a man shot another family member during an argument.

Officials confirmed a woman was found dead at the scene.

The suspect fled but was caught by HCSO deputies in the 16000 block of the North Freeway.

The scene remains under investigation.