Houston birthday party turns violent when man gets shot in stomach

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the stomach during an argument at a birthday party Saturday night, according to Houston police.

Det. Kyle Heaverlo of HPD said police got a call around 11:30 p.m. about shots being fired at the La Vista Villa Apartments in the 4900 block of Marable Drive.

When police arrived to the scene, they saw a man in his 50s laying on the stairs with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Authorities said people had apparently gathered for a birthday party when two men got into an argument for unknown reasons and the suspect shot the victim. He was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, and is in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and hasn’t been found, but investigators know his identity.