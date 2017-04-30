× Missing Cypress Ranch High School student found

CYPRESS, Texas — Cypress-Fairbanks ISD has announced that 19-year-old Nahum Legaspi was found and reunited with his family Sunday.

Nahum had been missing since last April 26, according to officials. He was last seen near Cypress Ranch High School.

CFISD issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“Cypress-Fairbanks ISD is overjoyed to announce that Cypress Ranch High School student Nahum Legaspi has been located and reunited with his family. We would like to thank CFISD police, local law enforcement, Texas Equusearch and the entire community for the outpouring of support during this multi-agency search. There is not enough praise for those who worked around the clock over the past several days; from the first responders to the community members who kept a keen eye out to our local restaurants who donated food. We appreciate all those who worked to ensure Nahum’s safe return. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family, giving them the space they need during this time.”

29.971691 -95.693786