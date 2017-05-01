15- year-old killed by police at house party in Dallas suburb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Balch Springs, TX- Family and friends are grieving after a late night party in the Dallas, Fort Worth area turned deadly.

The Balch Springs police were responding to a call about a rowdy party filled with drunk kids on Baron Drive when 15-year-old Jordan Edwards was shot and killed by the officers.

According to police the vehicle that Edwards was in backed towards them aggressively.

“At least a hundred . I mean they were all over the place. Backyard was full. Front yard was full, and I guess the house was full too,” said Keith Roberts, a neighbor that called police about the noise.

Not long after police arrived, neighbors reported hearing gunfire.

The Roberts’ family attorney, Lee Merritt, said Edwards and his friends heard the shots and jumped in their car to leave.

“To insinuate that there was some kind of bad acts on their part that caused an officer to shoot into a vehicle occupied by five teenagers, there can't be, there will be no justification,” said Merritt.

The officer who fired the shots is on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

Many have taken to social media citing police brutality on black youth.