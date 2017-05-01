× 2 arrested after officers chase stolen car in Pasadena

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men are behind bars Monday after a short chase with Harris County constables in the Pasadena area.

The pursuit started around midnight when an officer tried to stop the suspects for an alleged traffic violation on Spencer Highway near Shaver Street. Investigators said the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase to Edgebrook near Avenell, where the driver hit a curb and broke an car axle.

The driver and his passenger jumped out of the car and tried to escape on foot, but were quickly apprehended. During the arrest, one of the suspects was tased.

Investigators later found out the car was stolen.