20-year-old killed while changing tire on North Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a fatal crash Sunday involving a 20-year-old driver.

While parked in a moving lane of traffic, the victim was changing a flat tire on his black Nissan Altima around 3:50 a.m. in the 3400 block of the North Freeway. The driver of a white Honda Accord parked behind the Nissan in an attempt to provide cover, but the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck struck the Honda, which was then pushed into the victim and his Nissan.

The victim died at the scene.

The Honda driver and a passenger in the Dodge were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police evaluated the Dodge driver at the scene and determined he was not intoxicated during the accident.