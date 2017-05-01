A new strand of weed taking over the Houston streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's been said that there's two types of people in the world, those who have tried marijuana and those who will.

It’s called wax, dab, butter, crumble and shatter.

It's one of the most potent forms of pot. One puff can be like smoking 10 to 17 joints of the regular stuff. And it's perfectly legal, at least everywhere marijuana's legal anyway like California and Colorado.

Dab is said to have THC levels of 60, 70 and even 80 percent.

The high potency actually stops young minds from developing properly.

So remember, if you're going to smoke the stuff, a little goes a long way.