× CW39 Ultimate Mother’s Day Contest Official Rules

1. HOW TO ENTER:

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Contest begins on Monday, May 1, 2017 at 5:00am (CT) and ends on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 11:59pm (CT) (the “Contest Period”). Sponsor’s clock will be the official timepiece of the Contest.

There is one way to enter: via online, using a personal Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram social media account. All entries must be received by Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 11:59pm (CT).

Online entry: Viewers enter by posting a video on their personal Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram social media account explaining why their mother deserves to win the “Ultimate Mother’s Day Contest” and including the hashtag #CW39LovesMoms. Sponsor is not responsible for faulty internet connections, unavailability of servers, any technical malfunctions, computer virus or damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing their personal Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram social media account. Sponsor is not responsible for entries lost, late, misdirected, or illegible. Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy can be found at CW39.com/terms-of-service.

Limit one entry per person per calendar day (12 midnight to 12 midnight, CT) during the Contest Period. Viewers cannot enter more than once on the same calendar day. Duplicate entries will be voided. Any attempt to enter more than once per day by any means including multiple/different identities or registrations will void the entries and disqualify the entrant. Entries become the property of KIAH-TV/CW39 and will not be returned.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received during the Contest Period.

2. ELIGIBILITY:

a. The Contest is open only to legal residents of the CW39 viewing area, which is defined as the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton, who are at least 18 years of age on the date of entry and possess a valid government-issued I.D.

b. Employees (and their immediate family members living in the same household) of KIAH-TV/CW39 (“Sponsor”) and of its parent companies, subsidiaries, and of Sanctuary Spa, Royal Sonesta Houston, and BMW of West Houston and its parent, subsidiaries and affiliates, are not eligible to enter or win.

c. Any member of a household who has won a prize in any KIAH-TV/CW39 Contest or sweepstakes since April 1, 2017 is ineligible.

3. PRIZES:

One winner will be selected from all entries received during the Contest Period. One winner will receive the “Ultimate Package” spa services & products from Sanctuary Spa; a two-night stay at the Royal Sonesta Houston (complimentary self-parking, a welcome champagne toast with appetizers at hotel bar [Axis Lounge] included); $50 gift certificate to Agu Ramen Restaurant; $25 gift card to Fuddruckers; $25 gift card to Luby’s; and a BMW loaner car from BMW West Houston. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $1,250 per winner. Prize has no cash value. No substitute prizes will be awarded, except in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Winner will receive their prize during a scheduled live taping of the winner announcement on Friday, May 12, 2017 between the hours of 5:00am and 12:00pm. KIAH-TV Studios representatives will present the prize to the winner at their home or mutually agreed upon location. Prize cannot be re-sold, is non-transferable and has no cash value. Winner is subject to all conditions printed on type of prize items, and to all policies and rules of Sanctuary Spa, Royal Sonesta Houston, and BMW West of Houston. Prize consists exclusively of the items described, which must be used May 12-14, 2017. Winner is responsible for all taxes on prizes, and for transportation to and from Sanctuary Spa, Royal Sonesta Houston, and BMW West of Houston and all other expenses. Limit one prize per household.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION:

Winner will be selected between 8:00am and 5:00pm on Monday, May 8, 2017. Sponsor will attempt to contact the selected winner via their personal social media account used to enter. Potential winner must answer the Sponsor’s message via their personal social media account within four (4) hours to acknowledge winning the prize. If winner cannot be contacted or does not respond to Sponsor’s message at the time of the first notification attempt, or if he/she declines the prize, or is deemed ineligible to participate at any time, they will be disqualified and Sponsor will select an alternate winner from among all remaining entries. Winner must agree to the scheduled live taping of the winner announcement on Friday, May 12, 2017 between the hours of 5:00am and 12:00pm, and must show proof of eligibility (driver’s license, passport, voting card or similar government issued identification) at the time the prize is claimed, or the prize will be forfeited and awarded in a random drawing among all remaining entries. By entering, you agree that the Sponsor will be the sole and final judge of eligibility, winner verification and all other matters connected with the Contest, and its decisions will be final and inContestable.

5. OTHER CONDITIONS:

a. Execution of Affidavit and Release: Prize winner agrees to sign and submit Sponsor’s prepared form of a release and waiver of liability in order to claim the prize.

b. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsor and Sanctuary Spa, Royal Sonesta Houston, and BMW West of Houston and their agents, affiliates and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast, advertising and promotional purposes, without additional compensation, if the entrant is selected as a winner.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants and their travel companions agree to release Sponsor, its parent and affiliated companies, and its officers, directors, employees and agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind or nature whatsoever, arising from or relating in any way to the entrant’s participation in this Contest or his or her receipt or use of the prize or related activities. Entrants acknowledge and agree that this Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

6. CONTEST RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Rules are available via CW39.com/category/Contests or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KIAH-TV/CW39, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, after May 7, 2017 and before June 7, 2017 to “CW39 Ultimate Mother’s Day Contest Winners,” at the same address.

7. SPONSOR:

KIAH-TV/CW39, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston TX 77063.

8. INTERNET:

Sponsor is not responsible for virus or other damage to entrant’s computer, cellular phone or other device from participation or attempts to participate in the Contest. If for any reason this Contest is not capable of running as planned, or if this Contest or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper playing of the Contest and processing of entries in accordance with these rules, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest, the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this Contest or any portion thereof. In the event this Contest is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Entry Site. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE (INCLUDING THE ENTRY SITE) OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Contest rules are governed and enforced pursuant to Texas law, excluding choice of law provisions.