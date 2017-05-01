× Deputies: Infant, mother reunited after child was taken in east Harris County car theft

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother and her 1-year-old child have been reunited Monday after the infant was taken during a car theft outside her home in east Harris County, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman was preparing to leave her home for work around 5:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pennygent Street when she ran inside to grab an item she had forgotten. That’s women a man jumped into the white-colored Ford Fusion and drove off with the baby inside.

Officers later found the child dropped off on the porch of a home just a few blocks over in the 15100 block of Elstree Lane.

The child was in good condition but taken to east Houston Regional hospital as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

The baby was clothed in a onesie and a blanket.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for the vehicle.