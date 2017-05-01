Domestic fight in Houston turns deadly with the victim’s young children nearby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HARRIS COUNTY - A 32-year-old mother of three was shot by her boyfriend in front of her children.

Ashanti Hunter was running away from her boyfriend Albee Lewis at an apartment complex in north Harris County when an eye eyewitness saw Lewis shoot Hunter through the window of an SUV. Lewis fled to a nearby hotel where he was later arrested.

Investigators said Hunter's children were home at the time of the shooting.

Court documents said the defendant gave a custodial statement admitting that he and Hunter were arguing when he grabbed the gun. He said he remembers seeing Hunter lying inside the SUV and stated “I must have shot her.”

Monday morning in probable cause court, Lewis was denied bond.

Hunter and Lewis had been dating for five years and family members weren't aware of any relationship issues.

Hunter's family posted memories on Facebook.

Bridgette Martin live streamed, “She lived her life for her children, a beautiful person, but her life was cut short.”

Hunter's not the first to die of a violent death with children nearby. In February, an 11-year-old boy begged his own father to stop stabbing his mom until he barricaded himself inside the bathroom to call 911. Police shot and killed the father Medgar Blake.

In the same month a local rapper Jerald Dewayne Watt, who goes by the name CDK, was charged with murdering his common law wife and mother of three Rena Marie Hodges.