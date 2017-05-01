× Driver dies after slamming into undercover HPD officer, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman crashed into a truck driven by an undercover police officer Monday morning in north Houston.

Investigators said the woman was driving a car northbound on the North Freeway near Crosstimbers around 12:30 a.m. when she suffered some sort of medical emergency and slammed into the back of the officer’s pickup truck.

The officer was not injured, however the woman died at the scene.

The victim was described only as being young.