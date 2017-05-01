× Good Samaritan helps save residents in Pasadena house fire

PASADENA, Texas — The Pasadena Fire Department, along with the help of an anonymous good Samaritan, saved residents from a house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters responded around midnight to the one-story home on Maple Street at Main Street, where they found heavy smoke and flames. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Investigators said everyone inside made it out safely, and no firefighters were hurt.

It’s possible the fire started in a trailer that was parked in the driveway before spreading to the house. The good Samaritan broke the driver-side window of a pickup truck next to the trailer and managed to back the vehicle out of the driveway, away from the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.