Houston pimp “Gorgeous Black” sentenced to 30 years for pimping 17-year-old runaway

HOUSTON– A Houston pimp has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after forcing a 17-year-old runaway to sell her body. Ronald Block, 44, also known as “Gorgeous Black,” pleaded guilty to compelling prostitution Monday at a Harris County courthouse.

The runaway was among four prostitutes that Block managed during a two-month period in 2015.

According to the Houston Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, the teen was befriended by a woman working for Block who introduced her to him. Block drugged the teen, had sex with her and told her that she had to work for him. Block then took photos of the runaway and other prostitutes to create ads on backpage.com.

The ads ranged from $60 to $200 per sex act, and all earnings were given to Block.

“Good service is not cheap and cheap service is not good,” read one ad.

“I prefer mature, hardworking gentlemen. No cheap guys or young thugs,” read another.

Block is no stranger to criminal activity.

He has served time in federal prison for a drug offense and is a registered sex offender for sexually assaulting a child in Galveston County.

Block’s plea agreement locks him away for decades, and spares him the possible life sentence he risked with trial.

“Jurors have little mercy for pimps,” said JoAnne Musick, head of the Sex Crimes Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We are coming after those who run the illegal sex industry in Harris County and they can expect stiffer charges and longer sentences.”