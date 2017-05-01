Houstonians are becoming more supportive of immigration and gay rights, according to survey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In its 36th edition, the Kinder Houston Area Survey found traffic continues to be the dominant concern of Houstonians, while residents are less worried about crime and are increasingly supportive of immigration and gay rights. This also comes as more than two-thirds of those questioned would choose to stay in the Bayou City even if given a choice to move.

Rice University Sociology Professor Stephen Klineberg led the survey of more than 1,600 people.

Another interesting trend is residents' desire to live in a less car-dependent city. A Kinder Institute press release stated, "By 56 percent, the respondents in 2017 were more likely than at any time since the question was first asked in 2007 to say that they would prefer to live in 'an area with a mix of developments, including homes, shops and restaurants.' Forty percent would prefer a 'single-family residential neighborhood.'

"These shifts reflect the very different life circumstances of Americans today," Klineberg said. "The number of families with children living at home continues to decline across the country - replaced by empty nesters and young creatives, and by single-person and elderly households. So it's not surprising that, even in Houston, people are looking for more compact urban neighborhoods."

To see the full report on the survey, click here.