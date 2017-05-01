Monday Motivation: Cinco De Mayo Circuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Hola Amigos!

Time for your Monday Motivation Fitness tip of the day!

Cinco de Mayo is this Friday. Between the nachos and margaritas you may be interested in extra calorie burn. Yes! Okay! I’ve got you covered with our Cinco de Mayo Circuit.

Let’s do 5 sets of 5 reps of the following 5 exercises with 5 seconds of rest in between.

Burpees Star Jumps 180 degree jumps Walkouts with jump Push Ups

Rest a minute and repeat 1 to 3 more times

One time through burns about two shots of tequila worth of calories.

Plus it creates an afterburn effect meaning your body is burning extra calories up to two days after!

For more health and fitness advice go to www.Lindseydayfitness.com

Stay healthy, my friends!