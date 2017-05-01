× Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to offer pork chop for 79 cents

HOUSTON – Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is taking Houston back – way back – to when the restaurant first opened as a butcher shop in 1979 with a #FlashbackFriday event, offering a 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch to the first 100 lucky visitors at all six Houston-area locations. Perry’s Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, Sugar Land and The Woodlands will host the event on a secret date in the near future.

On #FlashbackFriday, the first 100 people in line outside of each Houston Perry’s restaurant at 11 a.m. will receive cards redeemable for a 79-cent Pork Chop Friday lunch that day. The exact date of #FlashbackFriday will only be announced via Perry’s social media channels, so fans are encouraged to follow Perry’s on Facebook (Facebook.com/PerrysDining), Twitter (@PerrysDining), and Instagram (@PerrysSteakhouse) to find out when the event will take place at the six Houston-area locations.

“1979 marks a very important year for Perry’s and we are thrilled to bring #FlashbackFriday to the Houston market,” said Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “We’ve come a long way from our days as a butcher shop in 1979 to having six steakhouses throughout Houston, and we’d like to thank the Houston community for their support. This event is just a small token of our appreciation.”

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a seven-finger high chop that is hand-selected, cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized, topped with Perry’s signature herb-garlic butter sauce and carved table side. Every Friday at lunch only, Perry’s serves 6,000 pork chops company-wide, across its 13 steakhouse locations. Perry’s Memorial City is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all other Houston locations are only open for lunch on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can enjoy the lunch-cut portion of the famous chop with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce at all six Houston locations for only $14.95 every Friday. The full lunch and dinner menu is also available at lunch, while the tableside carving presentation of the chop is reserved for Perry’s dinner service only.

Patrons must be 21 and older to be eligible for the giveaway. This special offer is for dine-in only and available on a first come, first serve basis. No reservations will be accepted earlier than 11:30 a.m. on the day of #FlashbackFriday lunch.