Quanell X questions police in Jack in the box shooting

HOUSTON - The families of several young suspects undergoing investigation by the Houston Police Department are demanding answers from cops.

Community activist Quanell X is speaking out on behalf of four armed robbery suspects taken down in a violent shootout with police during a robbery at a Jack In The Box, Tuesday, April 25.

"They didn't want to put 'em in jail. They wanted to send 'em to the graveyard. One of the suspects was killed and three more were shot and wounded, X said. "We believe this shooting was not justified."

Police said the group is part of a violent gang responsible for as many as 10 other robberies in the area.

According to investigators, the group was followed when officers recognized their car from several robberies. The men went inside a Jack In The Box to rob the place and that's when officers stepped in. The men were told to surrender but the suspects opened fire, which led to the shootout.

Witnesses from the community told X that the police shot first.

The advocate for the victim's families wants to know why the police didn't step in sooner if the group was being watched.

The shootout remains under investigation.