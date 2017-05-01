Immigration supporters march to Houston City Hall for May Day

HOUSTON — Activists in the Houston community, labor union members and students from all walks of life gathered Monday under the banner of Houston Unido in response to what organizers are calling an attack on immigrants and low-income communities in Houston.

Houston Unido is a May Day march from Sesquicentennial Park at 300 Smith Street to the steps of Houston City Hall. The march will begin at noon and will be followed by speakers at 12:30 p.m.

You’re probably wondering what’s May Day? Well, depending on where you are, it’s either a seasonal celebration or a day to celebrate workers’ rights, or maybe a little bit of both. Think of the latter use as a Labor Day, if you will, for the rest of the world.

The organization will also call on Houston voters to gear up for 2018 congressional voting. Marchers hope to discourage voters from supporting incumbent members that the group believes side with corporations that profit by taking advantage of working people.