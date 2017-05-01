× Wrecker driver dies after crashing into dump truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving two industrial trucks over the weekend in east Houston.

The victim was driving a white wrecker truck around 3:55 a.m. Saturday when he struck a blue dump truck near the 6700 block of Homestead Road. The dump truck was going southbound on the road when it tried to make a wide right turn into a private driveway. The victim’s truck caught fire after the crash, police said.

Investigators believe the wrecker driver may have been speeding.

No charges has been filed.