DAYTON, Ohio - A wreck in Ohio caused quite the traffic jam for commuters Sunday.

According to police a car driving in the wrong direction on I-75 in Dayton, Ohio crashed head-on into a tanker truck.

Police said the fire burned for hours before crews could put it out leaving the highway shut down in both directions until later that night.

The driver of the car that ran into the tanker died in the crash, but the driver of the truck only had minor injuries.