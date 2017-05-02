Colorado college offers degree in microbrewing beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo.-- A Colorado college is offering future brewmasters a degree in beer.

Yep, it's a microbiology study of yeast being turned into beer.

"The little yeasts go 'Agh," Arapahoe Community College Dean Samuel Devries said.

By studying the science of fermentation scholars can discover just what it takes to master the art of alcohol.

"This is like wild kinds of biology," Devries said.

Does that mean something evil is brewing here?

....No, just the opposite.

"It heads out of here and through a heat exchange," co-owner of Spangalang Brewery Darren Boyd said. "Running as high as 90 or higher."

And real scholars can go for an advanced degree.

"You're seeing more and more people who do have academic backgrounds," Boyd said.

Well, no bar exam is offered yet, but there is a bachelor's degree on tap at Colorado State University and from there who knows?

Maybe even a masters.

"There's no shortage of people who want to be in this industry," Boyd said.

Dean Devries said the beer industry is on quite a growth spurt. "It's growing like yeast grows in a very good malt," said Devries.

We'll drink to that.