Pearland principal warns parents about new Netflix series dealing with teen suicide

PEARLAND, Texas-- A new Netflix series has parents questioning its motives.

Pearland I.S.D officials are under the impression that the teen drama 13 Reasons Why could be misleading kids on the issues of teen angst, depression and suicide.

"Our principal at Pearland High School recently sent out a letter to his parents just to arm them with information and make them aware of what the series is kind of about," Executive Director of Communications for Pearland I.S.D. Kim Hocott said.

Some mental health professionals feel the new series romanticizes suicide rather than giving young people healthy proper ways of coping with teen issues.

But some students feel it's a great launching pad for discussion.

"I believe this does open a very, very good conversation that ought to be started," Ted Frick, a junior at Turner High School, said.

"We really hope that parents are watching it, either alongside of their kids or separate from their kids so they can have those very crucial conversations with them," Hocott said.

"There's about 44,000 deaths from suicide each year, which equates to about 121 a day across this nation," Frick said. "And it's really impacting the teens."

Pearland I.S.D. is also hosting a community mental health event on May 11th, using the hashtag #IWillAsk.

"It's not a student issue it's a society issue. It's so important that we talk about it to break down the walls of that stigma," Hocott said.

Netflix is reportedly close to ordering a second season of 13 Reasons Why, but thanks to the outcry from mental health professionals the show will come with extra viewer warnings from now on.

"It's about personal well-being. It's not just about getting students off of the contemplation of suicide," Frick said. "But having them live healthy and productive lives."

Afterall, sending out the wrong message about such a serious issue could be a grave mistake.