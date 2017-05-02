Racism is still alive in major league baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, Mass.-- During the Baltimore Orioles series against the Boston Red Sox, fast balls weren't the only thing being thrown.

Center fielder, Adam Jones, told USA Today he was called the N-word repeatedly during Monday night's game. Someone in the stands even threw a bag of peanuts at him while he was on the field.

Red Sox officials removed that person from the stadium but Jones thinks this deserves a harsher punishment, like a fine of $10,000 to $20,000.

Apologies have come from all over Beantown and the state.

“The Red Sox have zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior and our entire organization and our fans are sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few,” said Team president Sam Kennedy.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is nothing but a racist who should not reflect the city of Boston.

Governor Charlie Baker tweeted:

Fenway fans behavior at the #RedSox game last night was unacceptable & shameful. This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) May 2, 2017

"Boo me! Treat me as any Orioles, Red Sox. I don't want any special treatment. I don't need any special treatment. Treat me as normal. Just keep the racist stuff out of there," Jones said.

Jones is a five-time all star and four-time golden glove winner.

He said he's been taunted before but Monday was one of the worst experiences of his 12-year career.There may not be any crying in baseball but when something like this happens, it’s better to step up to the plate and cry foul.