State of Black America Report shows rise in education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Change takes time and according to the National Urban League’s 2017 State of Black America report, that time is now.

The data measures the progress of minorities compared to the white population and some of this year's biggest improvements were in education.

Fewer African American teens are dropping out of high school and more are earning Associate's Degrees. This is great news for people who have devoted their lives to black youth.

"Mentoring, it gives you that extra backing that you need that you didn't get a chance to get. Because everybody didn't grow up with knowledgeable parents, knowledgeable authority over them, some kids raised themselves at 11-years-old," Keith Henry of the Substitute Fathers program said.

The home life can be a big factor when it comes to kids succeeding in school and the Urban League suggests this positive change in graduation rate could stem from more literary activities at home.

There's also been a large decline of African American students being taught by teachers with less than three years of experience.

The equality index for African Americans in education grew from 77.4 percent to 78.2 percent in the past year.

An index of 100 percent would mean full equality between black and white students.

We've still got a ways to go but thanks to places like Workshop Houston in Third Ward, providing a positive and creative outlet for teens is now a reality.

“This place really changed my life yah know, like I used to gang bang but now after school I come here and be with the fellas and make music and do what I love, this place really means a lot,” saidone of the students.

This year's report was called protect our progress and we think it's totally fitting.

“I'm looking forward to the future, I think it's going to be right for a lot of people," said Henry.