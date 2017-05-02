Teacher appreciation day offers some valuable lessons outside of the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Most would agree that being a teacher is hard work.

“They are the foundation of everything,” said Hamisi Khalfani.” For me, teachers are one of the important people in the world.”

Chick-fil-a got supported teacher appreciation day offering freebies for teachers with proof of ID.

“Every year we do teacher appreciation day, which is basically showing our teachers that we care about them and how much they mean to us,” Taylor Trahan said.

This is also a good opportunity for folks to remember some of the special teachers they've had along the way.

“I've definitely been inspired by teachers. It's one of the reasons I became a professor,” Cedric Tolliver said.

“If you're in the field of teaching, usually it's because you really care about kids, you really care about students you really care about having them learn,” Elizabeth Gill said.

Kalairn Keaton remembers her small town high school band director who encouraged his students to go on to college by hanging copies of their diplomas on the wall of his classroom. “I want to make him proud and I want my degree to be up there too,” Keaton said.

Our own J.J. Watt knows how to show his favorite teacher some love. After 41 years, his fourth grade teacher is retiring and he recently surprised her to and thank her for believing in him.

“Teachers are raising kids these days,” Tiffany Dewberry said. “Teachers are the people who guide their kids in the right direction and I think it's time we start appreciating them more than we do.”