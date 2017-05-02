Top 25 highest paying U.S. internships

HOUSTON– Not all college kids spend their summers fetching coffee for free.

Interns who score gigs at top companies net thousands of dollars per month, according to a list of the top 25 highest paying internships in America by jobs site Glassdoor.

Unsurprisingly, internships at major tech companies are among the most lucrative.

Facebook came out at the top of the list with a median monthly pay of $8,000, according to Glassdoor.

That would make for an annual salary of $96,000.

Keep in mind that a median salary means that half of the interns are making more than that amount.

For what it’s worth, the median annual household income in the U.S. in 2015 was $56,516.

Microsoft, which pays interns a median $7,100 per month, took second place.

Salesforce, Amazon, Apple, Yelp, Yahoo and Dell subsidiary VMware all made the top ten offering a median monthly salary between $6,080 and $6,450.

Google, at $6,000, was stuck at Number eleven.

That’s significantly higher than what’s offered by some major financial institutions, though many still made the top 25.

Investment management company BlackRock pays interns a median monthly salary of $5,400.

Capital One Bank interns earn a median $5,000 per month and interns at Deutsche Bank, AIG and Bank of America all make a median monthly salary between $4,570 and $4,640.

The wages offered by all these companies are exceptional.

College interns in 2016 made an average $16.28 per hour, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

That’s roughly $2,600 per month.

Still, many internships aren’t compensated at all.

Only 56 percent of college seniors who graduated in 2016 held paid internships, according to NACE.