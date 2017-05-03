2 dead in North Lake College murder-suicide, campus closed Wednesday & Thursday

IRVING – Two people are dead following a murder-suicide Wednesday morning at North Lake College. According to Irving police, one of the deceased is a shooting victim, the other the suspected gunman.

Students say a female in the cafeteria was shot and killed; this has not been confirmed and police have not released any identification or further details.

The campus will be closed the rest of the day Wednesday and all day Thursday, according to a North Lake College alert.

ALL CAMPUSES ARE CLOSED TODAY AND TOMORROW. All classes are canceled. If you are not on campus, stay away. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

At 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, the Dallas County Community College alert system sent warnings via social media for everyone on campus to go to the nearest room and lock-down. Those not on campus were warned to stay clear.

We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

North Lake College-Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not at campus STAY AWAY for your own safety (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Irving police assisted North Lake College Police in going building to building searching in response to reports of gunfire on campus. Each building was evacuated as officers completed a search of it.

“This is an emotional time for the North Lake family. We’re heartbroken that such a tragedy has occurred on campus. We will address any needs for counseling on campus as soon as we re-open,” North Lake College president Dr. Christa Slejko said in a statement.

