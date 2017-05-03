Beyonce to unveil “How to Make Lemonade”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Lemonade anyone? H-town get your lemons and ice cubes ready because Beyonce is boxing up the secret recipe to her famous lemonade. Well, kind of...

Queen Bey announced via Instagram the upcoming summer release of a made to order collector's edition box set, "How to make Lemonade."

The box set sounds like a good idea for a super fan, but the $300 price tag is what's stinging the bey-hive.

The box set includes a vinyl copy of the lemonade album.. A 600-page art book of never before seen photos chronicling the making of the multi platinum album. The book features a foreword from Dr. Michael Eric Dyson and poetry by Warsan Shire.

And for the record... there's no "actual" recipe for the lemonade drink!