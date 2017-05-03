Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with FREE fajitas

KATY, Texas — The countdown until Cinco de Mayo is on.

What better way to celebrate than free fajitas?!

Abuelo’s Mexican restaurant just opened its first location in Katy and to celebrate they will be offering free fajitas. Click here to sign up.

The first 500 people to sign up via the link will receive the free fajita offer. Viewers will be able to redeem the free fajita coupon May 6th through June 30th

CW39’s, Maggie Flecknoe, checked out the new location.

She’s serving up some great entrees and beverages. Check it out.