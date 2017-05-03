Chinese groom hires 200 fake guests to impress his in-laws and gets caught

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAANXI, CHINA - Ahh, weddings are meant to be a bride's special day! But according to local media in northwest China, one Chinese bride's most important day quickly turned from flower bouquets to handcuffs.

After finding out some ugly truths about her groom during the reception, it was something out of a disastrous movie scene.

Xiaoli and her fiancee, Xang, had been dating for three years. Here is the catch: they had no mutual friends.

The bride's wealthy family was not too happy about her decision to marry a man of lower social status. Translation: the in-law's did not want a poor son-in-law.

In order to impress his in-laws-to-be, Xang decided he needed a new batch of friends.

Xang asked his fiancee's family for a small loan of 1.1 million yuan -- around $160 U.S. dollars -- for wedding costs.

With the money, he hired over 200 people to replace his family and friends. Yes, he literally rented fake friends!

It was not long before the bride and her family started smelling the lies . . . especially since the groom's parents never showed up! Plus, none of the guests could explain their connection to Xang.

During the reception, the family ended up calling the cops on the groom and his lies.

And they lived happily never after.

The end.