Driver in critical condition after crashing into utility pole in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man was hospitalized Monday morning after crashing his minivan into a wooden pole while driving in the Briar Meadow area.

According to the Houston Police Department, the man was driving a northbound on S. Gessner near Val Verde at a high rate of speed around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control for unknown reasons and crashed. Police said the pole was split in half before knocking down a resident’s backyard fence.

The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police are still investigating.