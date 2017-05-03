× Fire destroys home in east Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department extinguished a heavy fire Tuesday night at a home in the Eastex area.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a residence on Caplin Street near Torreon Street around 10 p.m, but despite a fast attack, most of the home was lost. Investigators said the fire burned through the kitchen, garage and back room of the home. There was also minor fire damage in the living room and bedrooms.

Fortunately, the homeowner and other residents were gone for the for the night.

Investigators suspect the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.