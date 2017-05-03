Hillary Clinton says she lost because of FBI wikileaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- Hillary Clinton made two public appearances in New York Tuesday, including one at the 100th anniversary gala honoring Planned Parenthood.

For the first time she spoke about why she thinks she lost the election, saying, "I take absolute personal responsibility."

She went on to elaborate that she is aware the campaign had many shortfalls. She also placed blame on the string of scandals that came to light at the end of the campaign, saying many potential voters that were likely to vote for her were "scared off."

President Donald Trump heard that and did not take it kindly. He launched a few tweets aimed at shooting down Clinton's theory.

"FBI director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton.

The phony Trump, Russia story was an excuse used by the democrats as justification for losing the election," Comey posted.