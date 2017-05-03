× HPD: Deacon accused of molesting toddler, 7-year-old boy inside west Houston church

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an ordained deacon was accused of molesting two small children at the West Houston Seventh Adventist Church. Investigators believe the suspect targeted other small children and encourage the parents of any potential victims to come forward.

Barry Todd Durrell, 55, has been arrested and charged with super aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The first incident occurred inside the church in May 2016, police said. Burrell is accused of taking a 2-year-old boy inside the church and then to a closet where he allegedly sexually assaulted the child. Police said the mother of the victim later found the child and Burrell in the closet by themselves.

Investigators said the second victim, a 7-year-old boy, came forward in February after telling family members about the ongoing sexual assaults. The victim claims Durrell has taken the victim to the restroom and molest him during church school on multiple occasions, police said.

Police said the second victim also stated he was sexually assaulted in other locations, including 2900 West Sam Houston Parkway South and 300 Memorial City Way.

Anyone with information related to the case or knowledge of other victims is asked to call the Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.