Indian minister gift brides with bats to use on ‘abusive’ husbands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIA -- "Something old, something new, something borrowed and" ... something to beat ya man with! That seems to be the new wedding tradition in India where the ladies are saying "I do" to the hardwood.

A state minister gifted hundreds of "bats" to brides and encouraged them to swing "below the belt" in self defense.

The matrimonial mission is to "decrease" the brutally high domestic violence and alcohol abuse in the country. The minister also says drinking influences men to beat on their women.

So, in order to combat that a wooden utensil usually used to wash clothes will now serve another purpose -- as a "husband beater".

Okay ... maybe not the idea some would have here in the states but it'll probably let husbands know right off bat: wifey ain't playing no games!