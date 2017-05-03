Jobs that are hazardous to your health, some might really surprise you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Could your job be killing you? OK, OK sure, we all feel that way sometimes, but according to the Department of Labor, certain jobs really are more hazardous to your health!

Those who spend their days cruising in the clouds pay a pretty high price to fly through the sky. But not in the way you might think. Airline pilots and flight attendants are actually at high risk for exposure to contaminants as well as radiation!

Medical jobs make up the majority of hazardous careers due to exposure to disease, contaminants and radiation. We already know medical professionals are life savers, but these heroes are also putting their own lives on the line!

When you think dangerous duties, an embalmer doesn't really come to mind, but, those in that creepy career are dealing with disease on a regular basis!

The one we can’t wrap our head around is refrigerator mechanic, but the data shows they're also exposed to hazardous conditions. So by 'hazard' do they mean people who are 'hangry'?