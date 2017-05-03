× Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office implements new jail program for veterans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson, seeing a need to assist the county’s large veteran population, implemented a new jail program titled, V.E.T.S (Veterans Embracing the Tools for Success).

V.E.T.S is designed to bring Veteran services directly to Justice Involved Veterans incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail. During the planning process of the program, it was noticed early on that many veterans had little knowledge of what resources were available to them in the community, despite their abundance. The goal of the program is to provide veterans with the resources available in one central location while allowing them the opportunity to embrace their military culture and structure that many of them still crave.

The Refuge Trauma & Recovery will be providing psycho-education and counseling services and transitional services while maintaining statistical data for the program. The Vet Center will be providing Readjustment Counseling (Civilian 101) which will also be offered free of charge for veterans, once released. Montgomery County Veterans Services and the Veteran Justice Outreach Specialists will assist Veterans in filing the proper documentation with Veteran Affairs.

The program is currently in the process of creating an agreement between Workforce Solutions and United Way Greater Houston. Workforce Solutions will focus on resume building, interviewing skills, and employment opportunities. United Way Greater Houston has proposed providing services focusing on homelessness, housing, and providing information/referrals.