Neurosurgeon claims he will revive frozen brains and place them in new bodies within three years

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.-- The mad scientist-neurosurgeon from Italy who went viral after claiming that head transplant will be available by 2018 is back.

Now he said he can't wait to do brain transplants in three years.

This Italian professor said he plans to bring dead patients back to life at the Alcor Life Extension lab in Arizona where bodies and brains have been stored on ice since 1972.

The surgeon said his head transplant procedure is just a warm-up for figuring out how to thaw frozen brains at Alcor and bring them back to life.

"People who today apparently have succumbed to a fatal condition are actually retrievable," Alcor President Max More said.

"The head transplant gives us the first insight into whether there is an afterlife, a Heaven, a hereafter," said the professor.

The doctor admits there might be some setbacks by putting a thawed-out brain into a completely different body.

So, will this really be an advance in medicine for restoring life as we know it, or could this be the first chapter in the Zombie Apocalypse?