NewsFix in Space: Tsunami wave of gas, Space X, star-gazing

OUTER SPACE - Today's adventure takes us into the outer regions of the Perseus galaxy cluster where NASA has located a large deposit of gas.

Scientists are calling it a tsunami of hot gas that's forming a wave of gas twice the size of our Milky Way galaxy.

Gas waves like this are thought to last hundreds of millions of years but they only occur every three to four billion years.

Good thing all that gas is 200,000 light years away, otherwise it might start to stink up the place.

Space X got in on the action after launching a top secret satellite into orbit.

The Falcon 9 Rocket measures 23 stories tall and had a flawless lift off from the Kennedy Space Center but no one knows exactly where it was going.

Finally, NASA announced that May is a great month for star-gazing.

Astronomers indicate Jupiter will especially be easy to spot early this month even with binoculars and the moon will pair up with several planets including Venus, Mercury and Mars all month long.

NASA will be watching closely from its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space.